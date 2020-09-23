Deborah WASHINGTON

WASHINGTON, Deborah Carol 73, of St. Petersburg, FL., transition September 14, 2020, surrounded by her family. Sister Deborah accepted Christ and became a member of 20th Street Church of Christ in St. Petersburg, FL. She is preceded in death by her sister, Delorus DeAza. Survived by three children, Jimmie Jr., Radiah and Natasha Myrick; brother, David Washington; three grandchildren, Andre and Tanisha Scruggs and Lanya Frazier; three great-grandchildren, Derion Thompson, Jayden and Jamir Frazier; other loving relatives. Funeral service Saturday, September 26, (Family Only). Visitation Friday, September 25, 4-7 pm both at Smith Funeral Home (727) 894-2266



