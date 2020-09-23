1/1
Deborah WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON, Deborah Carol 73, of St. Petersburg, FL., transition September 14, 2020, surrounded by her family. Sister Deborah accepted Christ and became a member of 20th Street Church of Christ in St. Petersburg, FL. She is preceded in death by her sister, Delorus DeAza. Survived by three children, Jimmie Jr., Radiah and Natasha Myrick; brother, David Washington; three grandchildren, Andre and Tanisha Scruggs and Lanya Frazier; three great-grandchildren, Derion Thompson, Jayden and Jamir Frazier; other loving relatives. Funeral service Saturday, September 26, (Family Only). Visitation Friday, September 25, 4-7 pm both at Smith Funeral Home (727) 894-2266

Published in Tampa Bay Times from Sep. 23 to Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Smith Funeral Home
1534 18th Avenue South
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
(727) 894-2266
September 23, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Smith Funeral Home
