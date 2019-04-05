EARNEY, Deborah Wyn
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Deborah Wyn "Debbie" EARNEY.
"Debbie" was born in St. Petersburg, FL Feb. 20, 1955 and died in New Port Richey, FL Feb. 20, 2019. A graduate of University of Florida, she was a member of the Clearwater Chapter DAR, a weaver, and world traveler. Preceded in death by her sister, Robin Neller-Kovach, her survivors include her parents, Dr. and Mrs. Roth Neller; Bruce (Denise) Earney, Betsy (Dwight) Hastings, John (Diana) Neller, Diana (Ronald) Miller, Kieth and Crystal Earney; two nieces and two nephews. A Celebration of Life will be Saturday, April 6, at 2 pm at Church of the Ascension, 701 Orange Ave., Clearwater, 33756.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times from Apr. 5 to Apr. 6, 2019