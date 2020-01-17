COBB, Debra Waschak 68, passed away suddenly on Sunday, January 12, 2020 at her residence in Clearwater, Florida. She had resided in Clearwater since she was six months old. She graduated from Clearwater High School and attended St Pete Junior College and spent her career in legal services as a legal secretary and assistant and office manager to her husband, Jerry Cobb, attorney, in Clearwater. She was predeceased by her parents, John and Helen Waschak and her brother, Gregory Waschak. She is survived by her husband, Jerry Cobb; her sister, Joyce Waschak Benavides; nephew, John Jaime Benavides; sister-in-law, Tanya Waschak; nieces, Megan Waschak and Ayrianna Waschak; and nephew, Gregory Waschak. A Celebration of Life will be held for Debra on Saturday, February 8 at 1504 Valencia St, Clearwater, FL 33756 from 1-4 pm.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times from Jan. 17 to Jan. 18, 2020