Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Debra COBB. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

COBB, Debra Waschak 68, passed away suddenly on Sunday, January 12, 2020 at her residence in Clearwater, Florida. She had resided in Clearwater since she was six months old. She graduated from Clearwater High School and attended St Pete Junior College and spent her career in legal services as a legal secretary and assistant and office manager to her husband, Jerry Cobb, attorney, in Clearwater. She was predeceased by her parents, John and Helen Waschak and her brother, Gregory Waschak. She is survived by her husband, Jerry Cobb; her sister, Joyce Waschak Benavides; nephew, John Jaime Benavides; sister-in-law, Tanya Waschak; nieces, Megan Waschak and Ayrianna Waschak; and nephew, Gregory Waschak. A Celebration of Life will be held for Debra on Saturday, February 8 at 1504 Valencia St, Clearwater, FL 33756 from 1-4 pm.

COBB, Debra Waschak 68, passed away suddenly on Sunday, January 12, 2020 at her residence in Clearwater, Florida. She had resided in Clearwater since she was six months old. She graduated from Clearwater High School and attended St Pete Junior College and spent her career in legal services as a legal secretary and assistant and office manager to her husband, Jerry Cobb, attorney, in Clearwater. She was predeceased by her parents, John and Helen Waschak and her brother, Gregory Waschak. She is survived by her husband, Jerry Cobb; her sister, Joyce Waschak Benavides; nephew, John Jaime Benavides; sister-in-law, Tanya Waschak; nieces, Megan Waschak and Ayrianna Waschak; and nephew, Gregory Waschak. A Celebration of Life will be held for Debra on Saturday, February 8 at 1504 Valencia St, Clearwater, FL 33756 from 1-4 pm. Published in the Tampa Bay Times from Jan. 17 to Jan. 18, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Tampa Bay Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close