OSBORNE, Debra Jane



passed away peacefully from this life, December 31, 2018. She was born March 8, 1953, in Salem, Indiana to Verda (Blanton) Osborne and McKinley Osborne Sr. Her childhood years were spent attending schools in Tampa and Indiana. She was a member of the King High School class of 1971. Debra proudly served her country with the United States Army, serving tours in Germany and various posts in the U.S. After leaving the army she was employed at both the Tampa Police Department and the U.S. Postal Service, from which she retired in 2010. Among her many interest were music, reading, history, pop culture, and current events. Debra is survived by her sister, Ruth O. Melvin of Charlotte, NC; brothers, McKinley Osborne Jr, (Pat) and James Osborne (Vicki) of Tampa; eight nieces and nephews, and their families; as well as many extended family members. She is preceded in death by her parents; and brother, Joseph Osborne (Lynn). She is, and will always be, greatly missed. A memorial service with military honors will be held at 11 am, March 8, 2019 at Bay Pines National Cemetery, 10000 Bay Pines Blvd., St. Petersburg, FL 33708. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made in Debra's name to a charitable organization that supports children, veterans, or hospice services.



Swilley Funeral Home 813-932-6157





1602 W Waters Ave

Tampa , FL 33604

