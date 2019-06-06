Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Debra Lee (Boehmler) MUEHLECK. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary





(Boehmler) 58, peacefully passed away on June 3, 2019 at her home in St. Petersburg, FL. She is survived by her daughter, Katherine Ann Muehleck; sister, Donna Eileen Panzano (nee Boehmler); nephew, Matthew Victor Panzano, her loving dog, Pickles, as well as many other friends and family. Debra was born on April 1, 1961 in Belleville, NJ. She attended Holy Family School in Nutley, NJ, then Belleville Junior High School and Belleville High School in Belleville, NJ. In 1979, she began her career at the Prudential Insurance Company in Newark, NJ. She also attended Tech school at night to earn her certifications in IT. In 1992, she moved to Tampa, FL, to be close to her sister and family. Over the years, Debra worked in the IT departments at such companies as Macy's, Dow Jones, FBS and Talbot's. In 1999, she began working at PSCU in St. Petersburg, FL, where she remained as an IT leader until this, her 20th year. In her spare time, Debra enjoyed drawing, making ceramics, being a mom to Katie, volunteering with the Girl Scouts, PTA and Performing Arts Programs, having dinner with friends and family, and traveling to several foreign destinations. In lieu of a wake or service, memorial donations may be made to CASA, a shelter for victims of domestic violence, and an organization that Debra firmly supported,

