LEWIS, Debra
53, of St. Petersburg, FL transitioned April 9, 2019. She is survived by a son; two daughters; adopted mom; seven siblings; eight grandchildren; other loving relatives. Funeral service will be Saturday, April 20, 11 am, at Royal Community Holiness Church. Visitation will be Friday, April 19, 3-5 pm, at Smith Funeral Home (727) 894-2266. Wake will be 6 pm, at Gospel Ministries, 4030 15th Ave. S.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Apr. 18, 2019