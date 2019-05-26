Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Debra Louise "Debbie" LINGER. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

LINGER, Debra Louise "Debbie"



born on Feb. 9, 1964 passed away on May 24, 2019 after a long battle with cancer. She was pre-deceased by her father, Charles Marrs. She is survived by the Love of her Life, Chris LaPointe; her parents, Jack and Mary McCoy; two sons, Jason Marrs (Amanda and three daughters) and Ben Linger (one daughter); two brothers, Jimmy Marrs (Kathy) and Ron Marrs (Hannah). She is also survived by many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews whom she loved very much. Debbie was employed by Douglas Machinery for many years. She loved her job and people she worked with dearly. The family is grateful for the love and support shown to Debbie during her illness. Debbie made the decision to donate her body to science to possibly help others battling pancreatic cancer. Her wish has been granted and the family will plan a Memorial Service at a later date.

