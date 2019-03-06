Tampa Bay Times Obituaries
Moss Feaster Funeral Home and Cremation Services
693 South Belcher Road
Clearwater, FL 33764
(727) 562-2070
62, of Clearwater, passed away Sunday, March 3, 2019 under hospice care with her family. Debra was born in Wilkinsburg, PA and enjoyed playing bingo and traveling to casinos. She is survived by her father, Richard Dankmyer; her husband of 39 years, Nick; children, Tina Fritz, Nicholas and his wife, Brittany; brothers, Richard Jr, Ronald; and two grandchildren, Nicholas and Aden. Visitation will be on Saturday, March 9 at 10 am until service at 11 am, both at the funeral home, 693 S. Belcher Rd., Clearwater, FL 33764. For

online condolences please visit

www.MossFeasterClearwater.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 6, 2019
