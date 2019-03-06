|
|
FRITZ, Debra Lynn
62, of Clearwater, passed away Sunday, March 3, 2019 under hospice care with her family. Debra was born in Wilkinsburg, PA and enjoyed playing bingo and traveling to casinos. She is survived by her father, Richard Dankmyer; her husband of 39 years, Nick; children, Tina Fritz, Nicholas and his wife, Brittany; brothers, Richard Jr, Ronald; and two grandchildren, Nicholas and Aden. Visitation will be on Saturday, March 9 at 10 am until service at 11 am, both at the funeral home, 693 S. Belcher Rd., Clearwater, FL 33764. For
online condolences please visit
www.MossFeasterClearwater.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 6, 2019