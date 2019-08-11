Tampa Bay Times Obituaries
Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery
5750 49th Street North
Saint Petersburg, FL 33709
(727) 527-1196
56, born in St. Petersburg on March 23, 1963, entered eternal rest on July 31, 2019. She is survived by her loving husband, Dennis L. Patrizzi and her adoring parents, J. Robert and Jeanne M. Oliver. Debra attended local schools and graduated with a degree in special education from USF. She was employed by the Pinellas School Board for 11 years. Her latest employment was at Armortech Windows and Doors. A memorial service will be held on August 17, 2019. Please go to memorialparkfuneralhome.com for full information.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Aug. 11, 2019
