Reese Funeral Home Inc
510 Noble Ave W
Seminole, FL
33772
(727)-391-9954
DAVIS, Debra R.

65, of Largo, passed away May 18, 2019 at her home. Born and raised in Maryland. She is survived by her son Benjamin Davis, her grand daughters Elena Sugila, and Kayla Graves, her great grand children, Jase and Grayson. Her siblings Nelson Rebert and wife Debbie, and Dennis Rebert. Debra was a very independent, Loving caring person with a beautiful smile she loved music and dance, and loved to read books. Debra's memorial service will be held on Saturday June 8, at 1 pm at Reese Funeral Home in Seminole. In lieu flowers, memorial donations may be made to Celma Mastry Ovarian Cancer Foundation or the Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance.

Published in the Tampa Bay Times on June 4, 2019
