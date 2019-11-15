McCLAIN, Dee Law 77, of Land O' Lakes, passed away on November 12, 2019. Dee was born in Allison, Iowa to George and Marjorie Courbat on November 7, 1942. She moved to Florida in 1956 and graduated from Pasco High School in 1960. She was a member of the Inaugural class of USF. She worked for the Pasco County School System for over 25 years. Dee is preceded in death by her husbands, Thomas Law and Leroy McClain. She is survived by daughters, Sara (David) Bailey and Tracie Marshall; sisters, Jean E. (Leon) Cannon, Mary (Robert) Laird and Carol (Robert) Fort; grandchildren, Tara, Alexis, Ariana and Wesley; step-grandchildren, Wesley and Ben; and many nieces and nephews. Graveside services will be held at noon on Saturday, November 16 at First Baptist Church of Land O' Lakes. The family of Dee McClain wishes to extend our sincere thanks to family and friends for their love and support.

