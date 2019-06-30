DeForrest M. "Van" VanVALKENBURG

Service Information
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Citrus Park Church of Christ
5105 W. Ehrlich Rd
Tampa, FL
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
12:00 PM
Citrus Park Church of Christ,
5105 W. Ehrlich Rd
Tampa, FL
Obituary
VanVALKENBURG,

DeForrest M. "Van"

75, passed away June 20, 2019 at home in Lutz surrounded by his loving family. He was predeceased by his parents, George and Mary VanValkenburg. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Nancy; sons, Leslie (Crystal) and Allen VanValkenburg; sister, Barbara VanValkenburg. He was a graduate of Chamberlain H.S. '62'; Air Force veteran; retired from Johnson Control after 40 years. A funeral service will be held Monday July 8, 2019 at Citrus Park Church of Christ, 5105 W. Ehrlich Rd., Tampa, FL 33624. Visitation is at 11 am followed by service at 12 noon. Interment is July 9 at The Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell FL. In lieu of flowers a donation in Van's name may be made to HPH Hospice, 12107 Majestic Blvd., Hudson, FL 34667.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on June 30, 2019
bullet U.S. Air Force
