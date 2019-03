BECKERAT, Del George92, went to be with his Lord on February 27, 2019. Del was a life member of Elks Lodge 1224, American Legion Post 273, New England Lodge #4 of Worthington, Ohio and also the Shriners. He is survived by his loving wife of 42 years, Christa; also survived by his children, Michael Del (Kathy) Beckerat; Pamela Sue (Dan) Smith ; Deborah Ann Beckerat all of Ohio; his caregiver and stepdaughter, Christa Wagner; eight grandhildren and numerous great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Tuesday, March 5 from 1-3 pm and 5-7 pm where there will be Elks and Masonic services conducted between the hours of 5-7 pm. Military Honors will be conducted graveside, Wednesday, March 6 at 12 Noon at Memorial Park Cemetery. See complete obit at www.rlwilliams.com R. Lee Williams & Son727-527-1177