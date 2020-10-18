Del Poling

1/1
POLING, Del R. 90, a longtime resident of St. Petersburg, passed away peacefully Thursday, October 1, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Janet E. Poling with whom he shared 68 years of marriage. He was born in Maryland, the son of Renus and Armeda Poling. Del was a graduate of Sparrows Point High School, and continued his education later graduating from Maryville College, TN. There he met his bride, Janet, and embarked completing training at Western Theological Seminary in Pittsburgh, PA, then continuing on a career as a Presbyterian minister, and trained counseling therapist. Del was mentored by several premier and pioneering therapists, and became a lifelong trainer himself, helping people solve problems, develop their gifts and potential. Change was not a negative word to Del, and he pursued change with great creativity and vigor. Del was a longtime member of First Presbyterian Church in St. Petersburg. In addition to his loving wife, Janet, Del leaves behind three daughters, (Linda) Lee Ribal and her husband, Gil, of St. Petersburg, FL; Shirley Ann Handley of Richmond, IN; and Donna Jean McIntosh and her husband, Bruce, of Chelmsford, MA. He was well loved by his six grandchildren, Marian Eash and her husband, Jason, Matthew Ribal, Lauren Khoyi Noyes, Brian Khoyi and his wife, Stephanie, Timothy Khoyi and his wife, Ginger, and preceded to heaven by Elizabeth "Liz" Ribal Fitzgerald, Liz's surviving husband Billy Fitzgerald and his wife, Juvy. As the grandchildren were considered the most amazing fun, Del's great-grandchildren brought even more delight to his life, Jared Koster, Nathaniel Koster, Michael Ribal, Zadayah Khoyi, Daniel Khoyi, and Clara Khoyi. Del also leaves behind foster children, cousins, nieces and nephews, and many others loved as family. Condolences may be shared at www.andersonmcqueen.com.

Published in Tampa Bay Times on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Anderson-McQueen Funeral Home
2201 Dr. MLK St. North
St. Petersburg, FL 33704
(727) 822-2059
