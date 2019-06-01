Tampa Bay Times Obituaries
age 65, passed away in her home May 29, 2019. Del is now in Heaven with her sister, Vickie. She was born July 12, 1953 in Pikeville, Kentucky. She went on to graduate from Pikeville College in three years as Valedictorian and earned a full scholarship to the University of Cincinnati College of Law where she also graduated as Valedictorian. Del went on to become the first female partner at McKenna & Cuneo and then continued her professional success as an attorney at General Dynamics OTS for 18 years. She is survived by her mother, Ruby Leffler; father, Joe Leffler; her sisters, Char (Dick), Shelia (Larry), and Billie (Steve); as well as what she considered to be her greatest accomplishments; her children, William (Tress), Nathan, and Adrienne (Kevin); her grandchildren, Morgan, Hunter, Caylin, Grace, and Will Jr.; and her granddogs, Jane, George, and Broko. Del's Memorial Service will be held Monday, June 3, 12 pm, at Anderson-McQueen Funeral Home, Northeast Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in her honor to The Salvation Army, Tampa Bay Watch, and the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation.

Published in the Tampa Bay Times on June 1, 2019
