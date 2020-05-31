MARTINEZ, Delia "Tita" 95, a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, passed away May 26, 2020. She was predeceased by her husband, Marcelo Sr.; parents, Celestino and Aurora Martinez; brothers, Joseph and Luis; sister, Aurora "Beva" Rizzo. She is survived by her son, Marcelo Jr. (Carole); granddaughter, Michelle Benvenuti (Paul); great-granddaughter, Nata-lina Benvenuti, and many nieces and nephews. Services to be announced. Florida Mortuary www. floridamortuary.com
Published in Tampa Bay Times on May 31, 2020.