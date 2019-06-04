SIERRA, Delia



99, of Tampa, passed away Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at her home surrounded by her loving family. Delia was born March 23, 1920, in Tampa, Florida, to Pedro and Emelina Perez. She was preceded in death by her adoring husband of 67-years, Charles "Charlie" Sierra and her sister, Aurora Martinez. Delia graduated from Hillsborough High School and retired as a jeweler from U.S. Wholesale. She enjoyed sewing, puzzles, and spending time with her daughter, her grandchildren, great-granddaughters, and many family friends. Delia is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Nancy and Frank F. Fernandez Jr.; her two grandchildren and their spouses, Nannette and (Todd) Harvey, Frank F. Fernandez, III and (Jennifer); her five great-granddaughters, Morgan, Alexis, and Adyson Harvey, and Isabella "Ella" and Olivia Fernandez; and two of her sisters, Estella Alvarez and Aida Alvarez. She also leaves behind numerous nieces, nephews, and friends whom she loved dearly, who will sadly miss her often kind and encouraging words. A special thanks to Dr. Kent Corral, his staff, Susan and Renee, and her caregiver, Yaritza Rodriguez. Services are private.



Boza & Roel Funeral Home Published in the Tampa Bay Times on June 4, 2019