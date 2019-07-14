Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Delia Villanueva "Nana" CORDELL. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 3:00 PM Lake House ALF Largo , FL View Map Send Flowers Obituary

CORDELL, Delia Villanueva



"Nana" 92, passed away following a brief illness on July 12, 2019. Delia was born on February 9, 1927 in Glendale, AZ to Loretto and Fidencio Villanueva, Fidencio was a Mexican revolutionary who fought for fair pay and improved working conditions alongside Pancho Villa. Delia had six sisters and seven brothers, her early adult years were spent in Jacksonville, FL where she married John R. Cordell, Jr., who after 26 years of marriage predeceased her. Those years were filled with National travel as a semi-professional bowler while also serving as Treasurer for the Jacksonville Ballet Theater. In the early 1990s she relocated to St. Petersburg, FL where she happily enjoyed her dream job as a receptionist and bookkeeper for five lady lawyers, one of whom was her daughter (Dee Anna). Her later retirement years were spent in Largo, FL where she played daily, and won, poker money for her Christmas gifts. Delia is survived by; devoted daughter, Judge Dee Anna Farnell and son-in-law, Sr. Judge Crockett Farnell; her grandson, Matt Abbey (Blaire); sister, Aurora Petris; and a multitude of nieces and nephews. Delia was generous, kind, loved Gator football and despised the Seminoles. She had many friends and was always willing to help those less fortunate. The family would like to extend our upmost appreciation for the loving care provided to her by the staff at the Lake House ALF in Largo, where a celebration of her life will be held on July 19, 2019 at 3 pm. 92 cheers, to a life well lived.

