FERGUSON, Della Joy



Country Music Artist, 80, of St. Petersburg, Florida, passed away March 7, 2019 in St. Petersburg. She is survived by her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and friends. She was beautiful, petite and had an incredible voice. At a very young age, her grandparents gave her a ukulele for Christmas and she began playing and singing among the elders of her church. Her passion for music led to her becoming a successful recording artist. She had many appearances including the Grand Ole Opry, in Nashville, Tennessee. The "Music City Entertainer" selected her as the top artist of the week and her album "Crying Time" was on top of the paper's chart. Her music and amazing talent was also appreciated and loved in England and Sweden. On stage in her rhinestone attire making others smile filled her heart with joy. Unfortunately, Della Joy was injured in an automobile accident and was no longer able to sing and perform, which was devastating to her. Years later she did find happiness again within St. Petersburg, Florida. The warm and beautiful sunshine made it easy for her to smile again. She spent many happy years enjoying the sunshine and continued writing songs into her last days. She is loved by many and will be deeply missed. Service will be held at 3 pm on March 25, 2019 at Northside Baptist Church located at 6000 38th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, Florida 33710.

Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 24, 2019

