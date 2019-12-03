BOOTH, Delma N. passed away November 16, 2019. She was born November 1, 1930 in Oxford, Florida to Jeffie and Beulah Nichols. She was the owner of Delma's Flower Booth for 67 years. She was preceded in death by her husband, Wally. She is survived by her son, James; three granddaughters, Tiffany Sabiel (Keith), Ariel Booth, Lexi Booth; three great-grand-daughters; sister, Marie Sonn; and many nieces and nephews. A Memorial service will be held December 3, 2019 at 30th Avenue Baptist Church, 3241 30th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, at 6 pm.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Dec. 3, 2019