1/1
Delores BOYD
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Delores's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BOYD, Dolores "Lola" 99, of Tampa, passed away on Saturday, June 20, 2020. Dolores was a very special mother, sister, aunt, grandmother and great grandmother who will be remembered for her gentle spirit and her kindness. A first generation American, Lola was humble, hardworking and devoted to her faith. She was born in Tampa and spent her entire life here. She was the daughter of Jose Ramon Blanco and Paulina Bonera Blanco. Lola's greatest joy was her family and she was dedicated to them. She is preceded in death by her husband, Jack Boyd; and her beloved daughter, Cindy Little Bigger; as well as her sisters, Nena Perez, Oliva Giovannelli, Zoraida Henriquez; and brother, Jack Blanco. Dolores is survived by her step-daughter, Rhonda Armentrout and her husband, Derek; step-son, Donald Boyd and his wife Charlotte; son-in-law, Dave Bigger; her granddaughter, Jana O'Connor and her husband Pat; her grandson, Joseph Mendoza and his wife Holly; great-grandchildren, Luca Valenti, Sam Valenti, Skyla Mendoza and Micah Mendoza; numerous nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the American Cancer Society or LifePath Hospice.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tampa Bay Times on Jul. 5, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved