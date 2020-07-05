Delores BOYD

BOYD, Dolores "Lola" 99, of Tampa, passed away on Saturday, June 20, 2020. Dolores was a very special mother, sister, aunt, grandmother and great grandmother who will be remembered for her gentle spirit and her kindness. A first generation American, Lola was humble, hardworking and devoted to her faith. She was born in Tampa and spent her entire life here. She was the daughter of Jose Ramon Blanco and Paulina Bonera Blanco. Lola's greatest joy was her family and she was dedicated to them. She is preceded in death by her husband, Jack Boyd; and her beloved daughter, Cindy Little Bigger; as well as her sisters, Nena Perez, Oliva Giovannelli, Zoraida Henriquez; and brother, Jack Blanco. Dolores is survived by her step-daughter, Rhonda Armentrout and her husband, Derek; step-son, Donald Boyd and his wife Charlotte; son-in-law, Dave Bigger; her granddaughter, Jana O'Connor and her husband Pat; her grandson, Joseph Mendoza and his wife Holly; great-grandchildren, Luca Valenti, Sam Valenti, Skyla Mendoza and Micah Mendoza; numerous nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the American Cancer Society
or LifePath Hospice.