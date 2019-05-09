Delores H. WHITEHEAD

Smith Funeral Home
1534 18th Avenue South
St. Petersburg, FL
33705
(727)-894-2266
WHITEHEAD, Delores H.

76, of St. Petersburg, Florida, transitioned May 5, 2019. An educator for thirty six years. She was as member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority. She is survived by husband of 56 years Freddie Whitehead Sr.; son, Freddie, Jr. (Yolundra); daughter, Andrea Whitehead; six siblings; four grandchildren; three great-grandchildren and other relatives. Funeral service, Saturday, May 11, 1 pm, St. Mark M.B. Church. Visitation Friday, May 10, 4-7 pm, wake 6 pm at

Smith Funeral Home (727) 894-2266
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on May 9, 2019
