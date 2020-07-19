McMULLEN JEROME, Delores America known affectionately to her friends and family as "D," died peacefully at her home June 29, 2020.Delores was born in Tampa on Sept. 22, 1953. She was preceded in death by her parents, Norma Diaz McMullen and Maxwell L. McMullen; her Godparent, Argie; and John Kyle. Gary S. Jerome, Delores' loving and devoted husband for 17 wonderful years, was at her side throughout her long and many battles. She is also survived by one daughter, Cicely Ann Cirella Rolle (Rob); one stepson, Stefan "Alex" Jerome; her brother, Gary F. McMullen (Pam); her beloved cat, Bunny; and several nieces and two great-nieces. Delores is descended from the McMullen family that settled what is now Pinellas County in the 19th century and played a major role in the county's development after it split from Hillsborough County in 1912. After graduating from Hillsborough High School in 1971, Delores worked as a court reporter for more than 30 years. She also was an original founder of Cicely's Beauty Supplies in Tampa, where she designed the company's original sign which is still there today. But for all her professional achievements, Delores will be mostly remembered for her compassion and random acts of kindness. She loved animals, always advocating for their humane treatment. And her love for other humans, even strangers, was more important than material possessions. Her favorite goodbye was, With Every Good Wish, Delores. During her years of illness, Delores came to cherish her "Garden of Friends" on Facebook. She was sustained in her later days by her PH support group of Jodi, Liz, Carolyn, and Irene; and her Hospice team of nurses, Rene, Monika, Maria, Carol, Florendia, Pat, Diana and Sassy. They treated Delores with compassion and dignity as she made her final journey. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and her own wishes, there will be no memorial. Those who wish to remember Delores may do so by simple acts of kindness.



