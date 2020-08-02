NESMITH, Delores "Deeda" On Saturday, July 25, 2020, our family and community lost a precious gem when Mrs. Delores Nesmith, fondly known as Deeda, of Tampa FL, left this earth to be with her heavenly Father. Mrs. Nesmith was born in Washington, DC on November 24, 1954 to the late John Henry and Marie Mims. Delores was educated in the Washington, DC public school system. She was a loving wife, a dedicated mother, a trusted friend, and a pillar of the communities where she lived. Through her volunteerism, she enhanced the lives of many by working with the Pinellas County Chapter of the National Urban League and The Town N' Country Senior Center in Tampa, FL. Delores is survived by her devoted husband of 45 years, Mr. Alvin Nesmith; three children who were her pride and joy, Telana, Marcell (Celina), and Kenneth (Thareen); six grandchildren whom she greatly adored, Kyrie, Isaiah, Kaylan, Kennedy, Justin, and Mya; one brother, Don Edward Mims; two sisters, Pearl Mims and Shirley Marie (Kenneth) Degraphenreid; two brothers-in-law, Lemuel (Jr.) and Chris (Natalie) Nesmith; and one sister-in-law, Rhonda (David) Crichlow; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends, as well as a loving community. In addition to her parents, Delores was preceded in death by one brother, Samuel (Sammy) Mims; one brother-in law, Curtis Nesmith; and her in-laws, Lemuel and Lucy Nesmith. Her rich legacy will live on in the hearts and minds of everyone she interacted with, as well as those she reached and never met. Support the organizations Delores loved by sharing the kindness, loyalty, compassion and generosity she demonstrated for so many years by making a donation in her honor to the Pinellas County Chapter of the National Urban League www.pcul.org
or by volunteering at The Town N' Country Senior Center (https://www.hillsboroughcounty.org/locations/town-n-country-senior-center
)(please note that due to COVID-19, Town N' Country is unable to accept volunteers at this time, but check the website for future opportunities). The family will be receiving guests to pay their respects and express condolences August 6, 2020 from 6-8 pm at Blount and Curry Funeral Home, 6802 Silvermill Drive, Tampa, Florida (813-814-4444). Share your memories of Deeda at www.blountcurrywest.com
. Funeral Services will be held August 7, 2020 at 11 am at Bible Based Fellowship Church, 4811 Ehrlich Road, Tampa, FL (813-264-4050) under Pastor Anthony C. White. As a result of the COVID-19 environment, guests will be limited, and the Church will live-stream the service at https://biblebasedmedia.thechurchonline.com
. Those who will be attending any of the services will be required to wear a mask and engage in social distancing. Also, out of respect for everyone, if you are showing any signs of sickness, please do not join us, as the family will be having a Memorial Service in the future when it is safe to have a large gathering in celebration of Delores' "Deeda" abundant life. Thank you.