Delores OSTERSTUCK

OSTERSTUCK, Dolores Veronica 83, passed away on July 11, 2020. Born Nov. 2, 1936 in Pennsylvania, "Dee" was a resident of Tampa since 1979. She was a singer, pianist, artist, teacher and loving mother with a great sense of humor. She loved her family, and is survived by her two children; three granddaughters; and five great-grandchildren. Due to pandemic, a closed interment will be held at Garden of Memories Mausoleum in Tampa on July 24, 2020.



