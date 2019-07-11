Guest Book View Sign Service Information BEVIS FUNERAL HOME, INC - TALLAHASSEE 200 John Knox Road Tallahassee , FL 32303 (850)-385-2193 Celebration of Life 10:00 AM Unity of Tallahassee, 2850 Unity Lane View Map Send Flowers Obituary

SHEPHERD, Delores (Atkins) "Dee"



transitioned from this life July 3, 2019. She was the eldest of four children of John Leslie Atkins Jr. and Delores Camp Atkins. Dee was born June 29, 1940 in Durham, North Carolina where she attended public schools. She graduated from Meredith College before earning Master's degrees from The University of North Carolina and Duke University. In 1963, she married William A. "Pete" Shepherd and became the loving mother to daughter, Leslie Shepherd Anderson and son, William A. "Will" Shepherd Jr.



In 1970, Dee moved to St. Petersburg, Florida where she taught at Center Academy before establishing The Learning Space in St. Pete Beach, that later evolved into Shepherd Academy. In 1983, she moved to Tallahassee to open a branch of Shepherd Academy. She devoted her professional career to passionately helping children achieve educational success in a non-traditional setting. After retiring in 2002, she became Principal of Chapman Elementary School in Apalachicola.



Dee served on the Board of Directors of the Creative Employment Foundation. She was an active member of Unity of Tallahassee where she started "Dee's Diner," a weekly dinner club. At Unity, she met Mary Beth Seay, who became her life companion, sharing a love of travel, food, and pets. Dee also participated in two medical missions to Haiti and a third to Vietnam.



Predeceased by her parents, Dee is survived by her partner of 26 years, Dr. Mary Beth Seay; her daughter, Leslie Shepherd Anderson (Eric); son, William A. "Will" Shepherd Jr. (Dr. Isabel Alfonso); and grandchildren, Ethan, Kendall, and Olivia Anderson; her siblings, John Leslie Atkins III (Sandra), Dr. Judy Atkins White (Dr. Gilbert), and David Charles Atkins (Elise); as well as many loving nieces and nephews. She is also survived by the father of her children and lifelong friend. William A. "Pete" Shepherd, as well as her chosen family circle of dear and close friends. She is further survived by the multitude of students whose lives she lovingly influenced and whom she considered "my kids." She loved them all.



The family is eternally grateful for the loving and devoted care Dee received at Your Life Memory Care Facility and Big Bend Hospice. A Celebration of Dee's life is scheduled for Saturday, July 13, 10 am, at Unity of Tallahassee, 2850 Unity Lane. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Big Bend Hospice or a . Dee will always be remembered for her wicked sense of humor, infectious smile, love of children, and her willingness to always help others. She lives forever in our hearts and our fond memories.

