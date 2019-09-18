GREENAWALT, Deloris 89, transitioned peacefully Sept. 12, 2019. She retired from Sears after working many years in the parts Department on Park Street as a customer service representative. Her husband, Charles W. preceded her in death and she is survived by her three children, Charles L. Greenawalt, Charlotte Greenawalt, and Carla Hood. She has six grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren. Many other family members, friends, and neighbors will miss her. She requested that there be no services and that everyone remember her as she was in life.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Sept. 18, 2019