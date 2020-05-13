Deloris MORRILL
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Deloris's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MORRILL, Deloris Ruth Voight 95, of Orlando passed away May 4, 2020. She was born in Sheboygan, WI and moved to central Florida in the 1950s. She worked as a kindergarten teacher at First United Methodist Church (New Hope UMC) of Brandon, FL, for many decades and was a member of the Fraternal Order of the Eagles. She was best known for her kind and gentle nature that deeply touched the lives of those who knew her. She is survived by her brother, Wayne Voigt of Madison, WI; her three children, Linda Kemp of Ashville, NC, Donald Repenn of Plant City, FL, Philip Morrill of Orlando, FL; six grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. Memorial contributions can be made to the AdventHealth Foundation. To leave an online condolence to the family, please visit our website at https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/9171582.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tampa Bay Times on May 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Woodlawn Memorial Park & Funeral Home
400 Woodlawn Cemetery Road
Gotha, FL 34734
4072931361
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 13, 2020
My deepest sympathy to the (Voight) Morrill Families for the loss of your loved one, Deloris Ruth, and pray God gives you comfort, peace and strength.
JW/JKH
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved