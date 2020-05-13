MORRILL, Deloris Ruth Voight 95, of Orlando passed away May 4, 2020. She was born in Sheboygan, WI and moved to central Florida in the 1950s. She worked as a kindergarten teacher at First United Methodist Church (New Hope UMC) of Brandon, FL, for many decades and was a member of the Fraternal Order of the Eagles. She was best known for her kind and gentle nature that deeply touched the lives of those who knew her. She is survived by her brother, Wayne Voigt of Madison, WI; her three children, Linda Kemp of Ashville, NC, Donald Repenn of Plant City, FL, Philip Morrill of Orlando, FL; six grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. Memorial contributions can be made to the AdventHealth Foundation. To leave an online condolence to the family, please visit our website at https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/9171582.
Published in Tampa Bay Times on May 13, 2020.