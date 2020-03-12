Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Deloris WEAVER. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

WEAVER, Mrs. Deloris Elouise 86, of Spring Hill, Florida, died Friday, March 6, 2020. Deloris was born March 5, 1934, in Woodhull Township, Shiawassee County, Michigan, to the late Andrew Burdick and Vida Griffin Burdick. She was preceded in death by her husbands, Warren Green, Donald Morgan and Harold Weaver. Deloris retired from Michigan State University after dedicating 25 years. Upon moving to Florida in 1990, Deloris joined the Spring Hill Garden Club pursuing her passion for gardening. She became a volunteer at Oak Hill Hospital in Brooksville, devoting another 25 years of service. In her spare time she enjoyed bowling, square dancing, playing Scrabble, cards, completing crosswords, and spent many summers at Horsehead Lake camping, boating, swimming and fishing. Deloris liked to boast about her Irish heritage, which shown in her sense of humor and sarcasm. Those left to cherish her memory are her children, Jo Sibley (Gene), Bruce Green (Larry Wallace), Tina Hill (John Williams), Dan Weaver (Pat). She was preceded in death by her son, Richard Green. Deloris and her granddaughter, Kelly Wilson (Will), held a special bond that will remain forever unbroken; grandchildren, Heather Morris (Kevin), Holly Green, Shawn Jezak (Scott), Elysia Hill, Emily Sharp, Elizabeth Hill, Ciara Hillis, and Bruce Weaver (Kelli); 16 great-grandchildren; sisters, Carolyn Shattuck (Wayne), Marilyn Ringle (Roger); brother, Frederick Burdick; best friend, Rosemarie Still; Florida family, Gene and Joann Huber and their children; and lastly her 'furbaby,' Mitzi. A Service of Remembrance will be held Saturday, March 14, 2 pm, at the First Presbyterian Church, 250 Bell Ave., Brooksville, FL. Memorial donations may be made to the church. Special thanks to Hooper Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inverness, FL.

