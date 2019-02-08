LIAKOS, Demetra "Dee"
87, passed away February 5, 2019. Born onNovember 8, 1931 in Meligala-Messinias, Greece. She came to America in 1952. She lived in Nebraska, Illinois and finally settled in Tampa. She was the owner of Nickos Diner on Florida Ave, for many years. She is preceded in death by her husband, Jimmy of 65 years. She is survived by her son, Nick; daughter-in-law, Karen; grandson, Christopher; and great-granddaughters, Juno and Jaya; two sisters; three brothers; several nieces and nephews. She was loved by many friends and will be missed. She is a long time member of St. Johns Greek Orthodox Church. Visitation will be held on Sunday, February 10 from 5-7 pm and Trisagion Prayers at 7 pm. Funeral Service will be held Monday, February 11 at 10 am at St. John's Greek Orthodox Church, 2418 W. Swann Ave, Tampa FL 33609. Interment will follow at Garden of Memories Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the church.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 8, 2019