WARD, Demetria Ann "Dee"
78, of Lutz, born Aug. 11, 1940, passed away Feb. 20, 2019. A Visitation ceremony with be held Tuesday, February 26 2019 at 5-7 pm at the Blount & Curry Funeral Home at Garden of Memories. A Funeral Service will be held Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at 12 pm at Blount & Curry at Garden of Memories Funeral Home. Please visit www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/tampa-fl/demetria-ward-8180789 for full obituary.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 24, 2019