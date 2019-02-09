Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Demetrios Nikolas MORIKIS. View Sign

MORIKIS, Demetrios Nikolaspassed peacefully February 6, 2019, surrounded by his family after a valiant fight against pneumonia. Born in Volos, Greece, to Nikolas D. Morikis and Hypatia Moraitaki on October 25, 1925, Demetrios was the eldest sibling to his sister, Maryanthi and two half-sisters, Niki and Soula. On March 2, 1952, Demetrios married Kalliope Stefanou (Dec. 2016), his wonderful wife of 64 years. Together they had three children, Hypatia, Nicholas (Dec. 2006) and Julia. Demetrios served as gun-bearer and sharpshooter in the Navy for the Hellenic Armed Forces in World War II . After completing his services, he trained to become an exceptionally talented executive chef, who traveled the world, spoke seven languages, and ultimately immigrated to the United States in June 1959, as Head Chef of Top of the World at the New York World's Fair. The gifted talents he possessed allowed him to receive culinary awards from some of the most prestigious international awarding bodies, including first place for two consecutive years at the Chef Olympics of the New York World's Fair. Once established in New York, he was joined by his wife, children, Hypatia and Nikolas; and father-in-law, Dr. Nicholas Stefanou. After the arrival of their third child, Julia, the family relocated to Long Island, New York, where they lived in Seaford and Massapequa Park, until retiring in New Port Richey, Florida, in 1988. In addition to his gifts as a chef, he was a true artist whose talents included sculpting, woodcarving, painting, and more-even until his final days. Demetrios is survived by his loving daughters, Dr. Tia Magnus and Julia Morse; sisters, Maryanthi, Niki, and Soula; grandchildren, Nick Morikis, Dr. Kalliope Morikis, Theo Moustakopoulos, and Dr. Paula Bamis; great-grandchildren, Olivia Morikis-Ramm, Alexander Morikis-Ramm, Kayla Morikis, Alexis Morikis, Nikolas Morikis, Alana Morikis, and Aria Morikis; as well as many nieces, nephews, and godchildren. Demetrios will be missed by relatives, friends, and by all who have had the honor of knowing this vibrant, generous, and brilliant man with eyes as blue as the Mediterranean and a heart as huge as his smile. The funeral services will be held at St. George Greek Orthodox Church located at 9426 Little Road New Port Richey, Florida, 34654 on Saturday, February 8, 2019, at 11 am. Demetrios will be laid to rest at Trinity Memorial Gardens next to his wife, Kalliope Morikis and son, Nicholas Morikis following the funeral services. Additional information is available at:Trinity Memorial Gardens Funeral Home and Cemetery (727) 376-7824. Funeral Home Trinity Memorial Gardens

