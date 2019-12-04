|
PAPOULIS, Dena 83, a longtime resident of Safety Harbor, Florida and formerly of Schenectady, New York, was called home to her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on November 29, 2019. Born on September 1, 1934, in Sparta, Greece, she is predeceased by her parents, Demetrios Geanopolos and Margo Yiropothis, and her loving husband, John Papoulis. Dena was an active member of Bill Glass Christian Prison Ministries, and served to spread the Gospel and her love of Jesus Christ. She was a fearless prayer warrior and always carried love and compassion in her heart. She loved the great Florida outdoors and was an avid long distance walker. Dena is survived by her two sisters, Maria Huggins and Toni Mikropoulos; her children, Anthony of Palm Harbor and Spyridoula Marie of Safety Harbor, five grandchildren, Heather Papoulis of Orlando, John Papoulis of Gainesville, Dwayne Tucker, John Tucker, and Samuel Tucker. Public viewing and services will be held at Curlew Hills Memory Gardens at 10 am, on Thursday, December 5, 2019.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Dec. 4, 2019