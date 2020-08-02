1/1
Denis Merkle
MERKLE , Denis R. peacefully passed away on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. Denis was born in Chicago, Illinios where he grew up with his brother, Thomas. After high school he spent time in Europe serving in the army. He later came to Florida where he owned a hotel with his longtime partner Bill McGavren. He and Bill went on to open The Frog Pond Restaurant in North Redington Beach. He enjoyed spending time with his dogs, family and friends. He and Bill travelled and often spent time in Tennessee and Georgia. He is survived by his three sons, Brian, Gregory and Jeffrey; and his grandchildren, Brandon, Jessica, Nathan, Autumn and Haley. A gathering at Serenity Gardens on Aug. 8 will be held at 1 pm and service will begin at 2 pm. Live video stream will be available at :www.CentralBayMarket.com. Password for the service is: MERKLE2020. Online condolences can be made at: www.SerenityFuneralHomeLargo.com

Published in Tampa Bay Times on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
8
Memorial Gathering
01:00 PM
Serenity Funeral Home & Serenity Gardens Memorial Park
AUG
8
Service
02:00 PM
Serenity Funeral Home & Serenity Gardens Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Serenity Funeral Home & Serenity Gardens Memorial Park
13401 Indian Rocks Road
Largo, FL 33774
7275622080
