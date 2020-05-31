BROMBOSZ, Denise L. passed peacefully at 66 years old, under the care of Empath Hospice care at her home May 15, 2020. She is survived by husband, John; mother, JoAnn; sons, Jon and Joel; brother, Eric; sister, Ann; and five grandchildren. Denise was a wonderful wife, mother, friend, dedicated nurse and a passionate chef. There will be a Celebration of Life in the near future at Pass A Grille Beach in St. Petersburg, where she and her husband spent many days over the years relaxing and enjoying the sun and Gulf waters.



