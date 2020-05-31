Denise BROMBOSZ
BROMBOSZ, Denise L. passed peacefully at 66 years old, under the care of Empath Hospice care at her home May 15, 2020. She is survived by husband, John; mother, JoAnn; sons, Jon and Joel; brother, Eric; sister, Ann; and five grandchildren. Denise was a wonderful wife, mother, friend, dedicated nurse and a passionate chef. There will be a Celebration of Life in the near future at Pass A Grille Beach in St. Petersburg, where she and her husband spent many days over the years relaxing and enjoying the sun and Gulf waters.

Published in Tampa Bay Times on May 31, 2020.
