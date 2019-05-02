Denise TALIAFERRO

TALIAFERRO, Denise

63, of St. Petersburg, passed away on April 26, 2019. She is survived by her mother, Vernita Taliaferro; daughter, Tyeash Brooks; her brothers, Leon, Anthony, Tyrone, and Derrick Taliaferro; and sisters, Theresa Haynes, Gina Taliaferro-Gourdine, and Sophia Taliaferro. Visitation is today, 3-7 pm, at the funeral home. Funeral service will be on Friday, May 3, at 6 pm, at the Genesis Worship Center, 1601 49th St.

Published in the Tampa Bay Times on May 2, 2019
