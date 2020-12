Or Copy this URL to Share

THOM, Denise Arnold 65, passed away Nov. 26, 2020 after a long, hard fought battle with multiple myeloma. She retired from Pinellas County Schools as a teacher and math coach. She is survived by daughter, Mallory; mother, Ida Arnold of Baton Rouge, LA; sisters, Phyllis Fonda of Mobile, AL and Andi Laiche of Baton Rouge, LA and several nieces and nephews. A celebration of Denise's life will take place after the new year.



