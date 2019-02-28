McCLURE, Denise Vlassopulos



passed away peacefully February 25, 2019. She was 92 years old. Denise is remembered for her vivacious personality, sense of humor, kindness, and ability to bring joy to everyone in her life. She was born in Syracuse, New York, April 12, 1926, to Athena (Desillas) and Paul Vlassopulos. Denise helped run the family restaurant in Syracuse. She married her beloved, Larry, in 1954 and had three children. She was an active member of the Greek Orthodox church communities in the three cities she lived; St. Sophia's in Syracuse, NY; Holy Transfiguration in Marietta, GA; and, Holy Trinity in Clearwater, FL. She taught Sunday School and enjoyed her time in the Ladies Philoptochos Society, Leisure Timers, Choir, and the Daughters of Penelope. Family was very important to Denise, and she was a fun, lively, and caring wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Her favorite times were spent being a Yiayia. She is survived by her daughter, Paula Prentiss (Ric); sons, Peter (Isabelle) and Christopher (Deniz); her sister, Pauline Lock; ten grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and wonderful nieces, nephews, and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Larry. Visitation will take place at Curlew Hills, Sunday, March 3, 6-8 pm. The funeral will be held Monday, March 4, 10 am, at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church in Clearwater, with a graveside service following at Curlew Hills. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church Capital Campaign, or the -Florida Gulf Coast Chapter.



Curlew Hills Memory Gardens Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 28, 2019