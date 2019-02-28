Tampa Bay Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Curlew Hills Memory Gardens
1750 Curlew Road
Palm Harbor, FL 34683
727-789-2000
Resources
More Obituaries for Denise McClure
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Denise Vlassopulos McClure

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Denise Vlassopulos McClure Obituary
McCLURE, Denise Vlassopulos

passed away peacefully February 25, 2019. She was 92 years old. Denise is remembered for her vivacious personality, sense of humor, kindness, and ability to bring joy to everyone in her life. She was born in Syracuse, New York, April 12, 1926, to Athena (Desillas) and Paul Vlassopulos. Denise helped run the family restaurant in Syracuse. She married her beloved, Larry, in 1954 and had three children. She was an active member of the Greek Orthodox church communities in the three cities she lived; St. Sophia's in Syracuse, NY; Holy Transfiguration in Marietta, GA; and, Holy Trinity in Clearwater, FL. She taught Sunday School and enjoyed her time in the Ladies Philoptochos Society, Leisure Timers, Choir, and the Daughters of Penelope. Family was very important to Denise, and she was a fun, lively, and caring wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Her favorite times were spent being a Yiayia. She is survived by her daughter, Paula Prentiss (Ric); sons, Peter (Isabelle) and Christopher (Deniz); her sister, Pauline Lock; ten grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and wonderful nieces, nephews, and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Larry. Visitation will take place at Curlew Hills, Sunday, March 3, 6-8 pm. The funeral will be held Monday, March 4, 10 am, at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church in Clearwater, with a graveside service following at Curlew Hills. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church Capital Campaign, or the -Florida Gulf Coast Chapter.

Curlew Hills Memory Gardens
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Curlew Hills Memory Gardens
Download Now