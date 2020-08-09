Denise WARD

WARD, Denise Marie 65, of Lutz, Florida passed away Monday, July 27, 2020. Mrs. Ward was born Denise Marie Meisenberg August 14, 1954 in North Tonawanda, New York and moved to Lutz, Florida in 2004. Before relocating to Florida, she was a long-time resident of Fairport (Rochester), New York. Mrs. Ward was a dedicated Registered Nurse and Geriatric Nurse Practitioner for thirty years, providing love and care to Hospital and Hospice Patients in both New York and Florida. She loved cooking, gardening, traveling, and interior decorating, but most of all she loved Mark, her husband of thirty-five years, their sweet Scotties, Lenny and Lucy, and her Church where she was an active participant in Sunday services, bible studies, and outreach programs. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Lutz, Florida. Mrs. Ward is preceded in death by her mother, Ruth, her father, Franklin and her brother, Frankie (Louise). She is survived by her husband, Mark; as well as her sisters, Carol Bowerman (Ernie), Lori Hinman (Mark), and Beth Thompson (Dennis); her brother, David Meisenberg (Patti); loving in-laws, Trudy Newman (Roderick) and Lance Ward (Lynn) as well as twenty-one nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life for Mrs. Ward will be held on her birthday, August 14, 2020 in Lutz, Florida at the First United Methodist Church of Lutz. Donations to The Kids of St. Jude (https://www.stjude.org/donate/
) in lieu of flowers are appreciated.