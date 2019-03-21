Tampa Bay Times Obituaries
Thomas B. Dobies Funeral Home & Crematory
6616 Congress St
New Port Richey, FL 34653
(727) 841-7555
Memorial service
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Thomas B. Dobies Funeral Home & Crematory
6616 Congress St
New Port Richey, FL 34653

Dennis A. HAGUE


HAGUE, Dennis A.

71, passed away at his home in New Port Richey, FL on March 16, 2019. He was the son of the late Irene and William Hague of Lincoln, RI. He was predeceased by his brother, Bill. He is survived by his wife of 33 years, Anne Buonaccorsi Hague; daughter, Michelle Isam; son, Todd Okren; daughter, Kathleen Hague; three grandsons; a sister, Dianne Shannahan; brother, Edmund Hague; and many nieces and nephews. Dennis was an USAF veteran. He retired from City Electric Supply in 2010. He will be remembered for his dry sense of humor, love of automobiles and boats, and especially for the love of his family. Visitation and memorial service will be held on March 27, 2-4 pm at Dobies Funeral Home, Congress St., New Port Richey.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 21, 2019
