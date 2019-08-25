AUNGST, Dennis Charles passed away Thursday, August 15, 2019, at H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center due to complications of CMML. He was born March 9, 1951 in Lancaster, PA to Jack J. and Dorothy Wallick Aungst. He moved to Tampa in 1960 and graduated from King High School in 1969. Dennis retired in July from Ybor City Health Care after 18 years as a maintenance engineer. He enjoyed astronomy, computers, and his four-legged fur babies. Dennis was predeceased by his parents; grandparents, Ivan and Rosina Wallick and Charles and Carmen Mathias; and aunt, Nancy Wallick Crist. He is survived by his wife of 24 years, Suzanne Shahan; sons, Andrew Aungst and Samuel Aungst; stepdaughter, Dr. Jessica Shahan; a sister, Carmen LaBrecque; aunt, Rosina Landis; uncle, Joseph Wallick; and his many cousins. Memorial contributions in his name can be made to the Humane Society of Tampa Bay, 3607 N. Armenia Tampa, FL 33607. Services will be held Saturday August 31, 2019, at 1 pm, Blount & Curry Temple Terrace.

