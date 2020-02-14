Dennis BARCO

BARCO, Dennis M. 77, passed away Feb. 5, 2020. A Tampa native and successful business man. He was the president for the family business, Townes Uniform Rental Co. for many years. We will miss him terribly. He is survived by his daughter, Heather Barco Cobian; grandson, Jon Cobian; sister, Evelyn Hartley; brother-in-law, James Hartley; and three nieces. Visitation and Memorial Service, 10:30 am - 12 pm, Feb. 15, 2020 at Christ Fellowship Church, Tampa, 300 E. Sligh Ave., Tampa, FL 33604.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times from Feb. 14 to Feb. 15, 2020
