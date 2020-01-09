DAY, Dennis John passed Jan. 6, 2020. He was born in Chicago, IL Dec. 5, 1942 and moved to West Central Florida in October of 1980. Dennis was a U.S. Army Veteran, a local businessman, avid sports car enthusiast, and member of several car clubs supporting local charities. He continued his long career in the automotive field of restoring British sports cars as well as mentoring and working with other sports car fans. Dennis is survived by Carol, his wife of 51 years; his brother, Kenneth J. Day (Susan), of Candler, NC, and Thomas J. Day (Donna), of Berwyn IL, along with a loving family of nieces, nephews, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law and friends. No immediate services are scheduled. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

