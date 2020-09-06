1/
Dennis DESMARAIS
DESMARAIS, Dennis J. passed away on Aug. 20, 2020, age 78, due to COVID-19. Beloved companion of Georgeanna (Georgie) Hahn Meyer; brother of JoAnn Galligan (Paul); father of Jon Desmarais (Heidi) and Danielle Hudon (Jeff); stepsons, Bill Meyer (Beth) and Rich Meyer (Michele); grandfather of four; great-grandfather of two. He was preceded in death by his parents, Roland and Irene Desmarais; and his brother, Wayne "Skippy" Desmarais (Linda). Dennis was a horse trainer at Philadelphia Park/Parx and his love for horses remained with him his entire life. He was a New England, Philadelphia, Tampa sports fan; and was an avid reader of western books.

Published in Tampa Bay Times from Sep. 6 to Sep. 7, 2020.
