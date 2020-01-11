DONNELLY, Dennis 62, of Seffner, passed away on January 7, 2020. Dennis was a dedicated and loving family man. He also enjoyed riding motorcycles. He is preceded in death by his mother, Patricia Donnelly. Dennis is survived by his loving family: his wife of 33 years, Sharon Donnelly; children, Jessica (Rob) Cook, Jamie Donnelly, and Dennis (Kim Kelley) Donnelly; his father, Patrick Donnelly; brother, Michael Donnelly; sister, Kathy Cooper; and grandchildren, Bryce, Hailey, and Gabe Cook. Serenity Meadows
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Jan. 11, 2020