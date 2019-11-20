HALE, Dennis C. passed away on November 16, 2019, after a long battle with heart disease. He was a detective for the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office for 30 years, a member of Palm Lake Christian Church and the FOP Lodge 43. Dennis was born in Eden, NY to Neal and Faith Hale. He is preceded in death by his parents and daughter, Heather Hale. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Betty (Pat) Hale; son, Christopher Hale (Tammy), two grandsons, Hayden and Colin Hale; and sister, Connie Jahnke. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 3 pm at Palm Lake Christian Church, 5401-22nd Ave. N, St. Petersburg, FL 33710. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Palm Lake Christian Church Memorial Gardens Fund. Please visit online at: www.rlwilliams.com R. Lee Williams & Son
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Nov. 20, 2019