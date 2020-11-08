HALL, Dennis D. 71, passed on Nov. 2, 2020, Dennis, loving husband, brother, father and friend. He is preceded by his parents, Everett and Julie Hall. He departs, carrying with him the love of his wife, Jackie Diaz Hall; brother, Rick Hall; children, Jason Hall (Magali), Allyson Ragonese (Stephen) and Ryan Hall (Kayla Canfield). He loved and cherished all his nieces and nephews like his own. Dean was blessed with seven loving grandchildren, Christian, Roman, Yessenia, Lucas, Adasyn, Emalina and Dominic. Dean was born in Tampa, raised in the Miami and Jacksonville area before calling Tampa his forever home for over 51 years. He comes from a large family of cousins, uncles and aunts that will all cherish memories of his funny stories and infectious spirit. Dean played a huge role in the joyfulness of his group of friends that are harmoniously known as the FabFive. The family will be celebrating Dean's life in a private memorial surrounded by the memories of his love and humor while doing what he loved most; sharing stories.



