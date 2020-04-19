Tampa Bay Times Obituaries
KOLPIN, Dennis Dean 82, of Plant City passed away on April 13, 2020. Dennis was born on May 2, 1937, in Aurelia, IA to the late Margaret Kolpin and Herbert Kolpin. He was with Tampa Police Dept. for 21 years and then with the Hillsborough County Sheriff Office for 14 years, including 18 months with an FBI Fraud Task Force. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge since Sept. 16, 1975 as a Master Mason. His loves included his family, woodworking, yard work, baseball, his beloved Packers and enjoying every moment of life. He was preceded in death by his mother, Margaret Johnson Kolpin; his father, Herbert Kolpin; his brother, Harlan Kolpin; and his sister, Betty Reed. He is survived by his loving wife of 43 years Trish, father to Michael (Stacey) and Jason (Jennifer); Pepaw to Gage, Angelyna, Mackenzie and Gabriel; his sister, Darlene Simmons (Gene); as well as many more loving family members and friends. He will be greatly missed by everyone that knew him and everyone's life that he touched. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Sunset Funeral Home
Published in the Tampa Bay Times from Apr. 19 to Apr. 20, 2020
