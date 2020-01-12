Tampa Bay Times Obituaries
|
Curlew Hills Memory Gardens
1750 Curlew Road
Palm Harbor, FL 34683
727-789-2000
Graveside service
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
12:30 PM
Florida National Cemetery
Bushnell, FL
Dennis Lovett SMSgt. USAF (Ret.) PAUL

Dennis Lovett SMSgt. USAF (Ret.) PAUL
71, of Dunedin, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on January 8, 2020. Dennis was preceded in death by his mother, Gloria; father, Orval and brother, Gary. He is survived by his son, Adam; siblings, Kandy and Debbie as well as many loving family members. In addition to his love for his nation, he was a dedicated outdoorsman who traveled the world and lived life to its fullest. Graveside service, 12:30 pm, Monday, January 13, 2020 at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell. Curlew Hills Palm Harbor
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Jan. 12, 2020
View All
